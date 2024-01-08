Man with shovel in Koroit's main street warned he risks jail

A Koroit man who followed his victim down the main street while armed with a shovel and into a supermarket has been placed on a bond.
Robert Sleep, 41, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, was not convicted and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
Police said that about 4pm on June 14 last year the victim was walking down Commercial Road when Sleep approached him while walking a dog and heading south on Station Street.
Sleep yelled at the victim in a violent and threatening manner, calling him a junkie, a scumbag and a joke.
The victim was frightened and Sleep dropped off the dog at an address and picked up a shovel.
Sleep was then recorded following the victim while holding the shovel.
The victim sought refuge in a supermarket and Sleep went into the supermarket while still armed with the implement.
When approached by police, Sleep said the victim threatened to shoot him, had previously attacked him and Sleep was chasing him away.
Sleep said he would defend himself "by any means necessary" and it was the third time the victim had been "after him".
A lawyer said her client had no prior court appearances, there had been no further offending and she requested a good behaviour bond.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said that such a disposition was a "big ask".
The lawyer said Sleep had removed himself from the Koroit area and there was little chance of further offending.
Mr Lethbridge was less than impressed.
"This is not the wild west," he told Sleep.
"You do not take the law into your own hands.
"You don't walk around in a public place with a shovel threatening someone.
"You have not been in strife before this, but this is not the right way to resolve a dispute or protect yourself.
"If you are involved in any further violence or threats of violence you will most certainly be convicted."
