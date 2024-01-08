Accused jailed for 12 months over assaults and threats

A Casterton man who made threats and assaulted a woman has again been jailed, this time for 12 months.
Quinton Slater, 33, was sentenced in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, 2024 and has to serve six months in jail before being eligible for parole.
He has already spent 108 days in custody.
Police previously alleged the Casterton man was overhead on the phone threatening to inflict serious injury to a woman, leading people in the street to call police.
Officers attended and located Slater who said he was going to punch and kick a woman to the head.
He then said he was going to Hamilton and jumped onto a bus.
The court heard Slater was met by police officers at Hamilton.
It's alleged he fled from police and after a short chase he was arrested, later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
On Monday the court heard Slater had a significant criminal history, which had led to him serving jail terms.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Slater's offending had spanned a significant time and involved violence and threats of violence.
"Regrettably you come before court with a very poor record," he said.
Most of that offending relates to breaching court orders,which Slater has done 15 times.
The magistrate said Victoria's highest court had called for significant jail terms for offenders who breached such orders.
The court said only such terms of imprisonment would deter people from offending and if such offenders were in prison that could not cause harm in the community while in detention.
Mr Lethbridge said Slater has received jail terms and community corrections orders in the past for similar offending.
In addition to the 12-month jail term, Slater was also fined $500.
