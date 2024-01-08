Race car goes up in flames as fire destroys shed

Long-serving volunteer firefighter Gary Taylor was at Simpson Speedway when he found out a shed at his Tyrendarra property was ablaze.
His CFA mates had turned out to fight the blaze on Saturday, January 6, 2024 but despite their efforts Mr Taylor's open sportsman car he used to race back in the 1980s perished in the flames.
"There's nothing left of the shed," Mr Taylor said.
The farmer said he lost "lots" in the fire.
Mr Taylor said two tractors, a four-wheeler, antique furniture and all his workshop equipment were now gone.
"And I have a fairly extensive workshop...welders, grinders, drills," he said.
Mr Taylor even lost a brand new mulcher which he hadn't even unpacked from its travel crate.
He said he was still waiting to hear if the fire was started by an electrical fault or a lightning strike.
"I'm not thinking 100 per cent straight at the moment. I haven't slept since Saturday night. I might have got an hour last night," he said on Monday.
Mr Taylor has been a member of the CFA for about 48 years serving with the Tyrendarra brigade, Heywood brigade and is also the Volunteer Fire Brigade Victoria district four president.
After turning out to fight fires for others over the years, he said it had never crossed his mind that his firefighting mates would be fighting a blaze at his place.
Mr Taylor said he and his wife had missed four phone calls on Saturday night while they were at the speedway before they noticed the messages telling them to call urgently.
"It was a worrying drive home," he said.
He said he nearly ran out of fuel on the way home, but managed to fill up in Cobden.
