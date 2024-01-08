Japan Street floods: $1m works not finished but couldn't cope with deluge

Yet-to-be completed $1 million flood mitigation works in Japan Street were not designed to deal with downpours like Sunday's one-in-100-year flood event, Warrnambool City Council says.
In the 24 hours to 9am Monday, 74.6mm of rain fell in Warrnambool but 51mm of that fell in the short window between 3.46pm - 5.08pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The council's acting chief executive officer Peter Utri said Sunday's downpour was often termed a one-in-a-100-year flood event.
"A storm of this size will inevitably lead to flash flooding. Once the rain eased, in a lot of areas the water drained away reasonably quickly," he said.
Mr Utri said the flood mitigation project was not yet completed and the potential capability of the system had not yet been realised.
"The pit connecting the adjacent stormwater system to the new underground matrix will be completed over the coming weeks," he said.
"With that being the case, the underground basins still helped to capture floodwater and alleviate some of the flooding."
"While we will continue to work on flood mitigation projects in key areas, the geography of the Japan Street catchment area means that flooding will be a persistent risk, especially during rainfall events of this magnitude," he said.
Mr Utri said the Japan Street project was designed to alleviate the system during one in two-year storm events, and will help to alleviate the system in this catchment area for events up to one in 20-year storms.
He said calculations so far put Sunday's sudden downpour at a one per cent Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) flood event - meaning that it had a one per cent chance of occurring in any year.
"Despite happening within three years, both the January 2021 and January 2024 floods were major rainfall events that would be very difficult to completely mitigate," he said.
"Where these works aim to make a difference is in the smaller rain events which still have the potential to lead to flooding in Japan Street while helping to reduce the level of flooding in larger events."
Mr Utri said the council was currently investigating the flooding in Japan Street.
"We would once again reiterate that even when complete and fully operable, the infrastructure in place is not able to deal with a one per cent AEP event such as this," he said.
Works on installing the large basins under Japan Street began in September which could hold 960,000 litres.
"Look, this won't stop the flooding, there's still a risk with the heavy downpour," mayor Ben Blain told the meeting. Cr Richard Ziegeler said: "It's probably not the be all and end all."
On Monday, Cr Blain said Warrnambool had experienced a significant level of rain in a very short period of time which led to flash flooding in multiple areas.
"Council staff worked in conjunction with other authorities to keep people safe," Cr Blain said.
"We closed flood affected roads, deployed our jet-vac truck to help clear water and secured temporary accommodation for vulnerable people impacted by flooding."
Cr Blain thanked the SES for their rapid response and for working closely with the council.
He said staff were in the process of determining damage at council facilities and investigating other infrastructure, but all services remained open and operational.
"A small number of campers at our holiday parks have decided to leave but the vast majority have chosen to stay," he said.
