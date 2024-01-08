Cannabis crop found by drone in pine plantation

Police are seeking information from the public after seizing more than 50 mature cannabis plants with a potential street value of $50,000.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said Green Triangle Forestry Department staff located the crop at Lake Monibeong, 50 kilometres north-west of Portland on the Nelson Road.
He said investigators and forestry workers went to the crop site on Friday, January 5, 2024, to seize the plants from near a pine plantation.
"There were 52 cannabis plants seized after that crop was located," he said.
"They were mature and ready to be harvested with the plants being between 30 to 40 centimetres high and 1.7 metres tall."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the crop was found during a drone flyover to locate fire hazards.
"If anyone was in that area and saw anyone who could have been tending to that crop we would love that information," he said.
"Please contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
