The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fisherman injured in confrontation over spots at Lee Breakwater

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland's Lee Breakwater is a popular fishing spot.
Portland's Lee Breakwater is a popular fishing spot.

Portland police are seeking independent witnesses after a fight between holiday makers and a local fisherman at the Lee breakwater on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.