Fisherman injured in confrontation over spots at Lee Breakwater

Portland police are seeking independent witnesses after a fight between holiday makers and a local fisherman at the Lee breakwater on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a 49-year-old Portland man was fishing at the Lee Breakwater rocks about noon.
He said three other holiday makers aged in their 30s of Middle Eastern appearance approached the area and also started fishing.
"There was a dispute involving the original fisherman and the other three men about whether they were fishing too close," he said.
"They argued, that developed into a physical confrontation and the 49-year-old man suffered cuts and abrasions."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said police and an ambulance was called and the fisherman, who has a pacemaker, was taken to Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He said police officers were able to speak to the three holiday makers at the scene.
"We are appealing for witnesses, anyone who saw anything in that area at that time," he said.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.