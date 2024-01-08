Bowling duo shares all 10 wickets to start country week in winning fashion

A near flawless performance from a pair of Warrnambool Blue bowlers delivered the side a perfect start to its home under 17 country week campaign on Monday, January 8.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
West Warrnambool spinner Brock Gannon and Mortlake paceman Oscar Ritchie tore apart the South West batting line-up at Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve, sharing all 10 wickets between them.
Gannon finished with career-best figures of 6-13 while Ritchie took 4-10 before Warrnambool Blue surpassed South West's 71-run total just one-wicket down.
Warrnambool Blue coach Tom Powell was thrilled with the result in wet conditions, praising the duo's efforts in the first innings.
"They definitely set it up for us," he told The Standard.
"Brock bowled really well and Oscar produced some pretty good balls early so I'm very happy with them."
With the bat, Warrnambool Blue lost opener Taj Podger early for a duck before Harrison Barnes (28 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Sam Allen (30 not out off 62 balls) showed composure to ensure their side clinched the points.
"You're always pretty nervous about these chases but Sam and Harrison batted really well," Powell said.
Gannon's standout performance followed his impressive figures of 4-16 in West Warrnambool's division one Twenty20 semi-final the previous day.
The left-arm leg-spinner noted his bowling improved with every ball against South West and said he was happy with the result.
"It was a pretty good day for the team and myself," he said.
Meanwhile, Horsham defeated Hamilton by 47 runs at Bushfield Recreation Reserve in a game reduced to 25 overs each innings because of rain.
Horsham skipper Max Bunworth dominated with 55 not out and 3-9.
Rain forced Warrnambool Gold's clash with Wimmera-Mallee at Allansford to be abandoned before play while all four opening round matches of Horsham's under 15 country week carnival were abandoned because of wet weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.