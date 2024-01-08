Lightning strikes possible cause of massive shed fire

Lightning strikes cannot be discounted as the cause of a fire which caused massive damage to a Tyrendarra shed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the fire started on Saturday, January 6, 2024, during a storm.
"About 10pm there was a massive shed fire at Crows Hill Road in Tyrendarra," he said.
"The shed contained a number of tractors and farm machinery including a Polaris vehicle.
"Six district crews attended the fire that has been determined to have been caused by an electrical fault."
Sergeant von Tunk said there had been two lightning strikes in the area.
"The lightning strike in that area cannot be discounted as the original cause," he said.
"But the cause is not suspicious so FRV (Fire Rescue Victoria) will take over carriage of the incident."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.