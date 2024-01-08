'Very unexpected': Double crown for tennis stalwart at inter-regionals

Warrnambool tennis stalwart Fairlie Lamond is no stranger to success but surprised herself taking out the women's 50-plus singles title at the Victorian Inter-regional Country championships in Benalla on Sunday, January 7.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 59-year-old, a multiple winner of the event, defeated Ellen Bruce 8-5 in the final after falling to Leanne More in last year's decider.
Lamond, who also won the women's 50-plus doubles with Sue Walter for the third consecutive year, admitted she wasn't expecting to triumph in the singles.
She was wary of facing More, who she downed 8-7 in the semi-final.
"I'd lost the previous two years (to More)," Lamond said.
"I was a bit lucky I just got an early start. I got an early couple of breaks and that was very nice.
"Very unexpected (the title win). I usually only play singles just to make up the numbers."
The Tennis Victoria and Tennis Australia employee said it was exciting to win a third consecutive trophy alongside Hamilton's Walter.
"Sue and I, we love playing together. It's that enjoyment on court, so it's really good," she said.
"It's nice to play really strong ladies' doubles. It's a good result."
Lamond, while pleased with her singles and doubles success, relishes the team environment the championships provide.
"Lots of people did lots of amazing things," she said.
"It's just nice being a part of a team. I think that's the real thing to push, that you get to play as a team, which in tennis is really rare."
South West players Lucy Kavanagh and Ben Spencer (14 and under mixed doubles) also saluted at the championships which ran from January 5-7, while fellow team members Isaac Brian (16 and under boys' singles) and Sophie Drake (25 and under women's singles) finished runner-up.
The region finished fifth overall, with Barwon taking top spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.