Nasty neighbour warned more offending will get him 'booted' from home

A west Warrnambool resident involved in verbally abusing neighbours and damaging property has been warned if it happens again he will be kicked out of his house.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Toby O'Connor, 45, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, 2024, to charges relating to abusing two different neighbours and damaging a letterbox.
His prior court appearances related to drug use and magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it appeared a crisis of personal issues had led to the offending.
He placed O'Connor on an 18-month good behaviour bond with the condition he obey court orders and the directions of his doctors.
But Mr Lethbridge warned O'Connor if he harassed his neighbour he risked being charged and if found guilty, not only would he be going to jail, but also be removed from his public housing home.
Police said that in August 2023 a 28-year-old male victim and his partner were at home when O'Connor yelling abuse and directed homophobic slurs at the couple.
They recorded the abuse, reported the matter to police and officers attended.
That happened twice and when questioned by police O'Connor said he was sick of being baited.
On August 25 police were called by another neighbour who was having an ongoing issue involving her, her adult son and O'Connor.
O'Connor struck and damaged a letterbox which had to be replaced.
Police were called and when they arrived officers heard O'Connor shouting, behaving in a highly erratic manner and he appeared agitated.
O'Connor said kicking the letterbox was better than kicking the adult male victim.
At another time O'Connor abused his neighbours and threatened to put a noose around a man's neck and drag him behind a car.
O'Connor told police it was just a threat and he didn't even have a car.
He also told police he believed the victims were hacking him because his mobile phone was not working.
A lawyer said the offending happened over a short period when O'Connor was withdrawing from cannabis use but an unwanted side effect was frustration which led to his offending.
The magistrate told O'Connor police had better things to do than run around and deal with neighbourhood disputes involving someone yelling abuse and generally causing havoc.
He said people were entitled to live in homes in peace.
"If you want to disturb that peace you will be removed from that house. You have a lot riding on this," Mr Lethbridge told the defendant, adding further offending could involve a jail sentence and O'Connor being "booted" from his home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.