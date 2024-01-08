Hungry disqualified driver caught going to get food for himself and dogs

A man in his 30s caught driving while disqualified when he went to get food for himself and his dogs has been fined $400.
Scott McIntosh, 35, now of Terang, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, 2024, to driving while disqualified.
Police said officers intercepted McIntosh on the Quambatook Road at Nullawil on August 28, 2023, about 60 kilometres north of St Arnaud.
He was the sole occupant in a vehicle and told police he was just "travelling".
A check revealed McIntosh had lost his licence for two years and fined $2000 in August 2022 at the Wangaratta court for refusing a drug test and speeding.
McIntosh said he had no way to get food for himself or his dogs and had not eaten for three days.
He told the court there was no victim, that he was the victim, but magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the law applied to McIntosh the same as to everyone else.
Mr Lethbridge said if McIntosh did not respect the law he would end up in jail.
McIntosh said he had moved from 60 kilometres north of St Arnaud so he and his dogs could live in some comfort.
Mr Lethbridge said losing a licence for someone living in an isolated location could be far more onerous than for someone living in a larger centre.
"I accept it makes it difficult to get the necessity of life. It's a much harsher penalty but I'll say this, don't chance your arm again or you will run the risk of going to jail."
McIntosh was convicted and fined $400 but his licence disqualification was not extended.
He was warned if he was caught driving while disqualified again he risked a jail term and further time off the roads.
