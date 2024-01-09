Inside Racing: Jockey to reunite with owner in Magic Millions race

LOYALTY is a rare commodity in racing but it appears different between former Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates and high-profile owner Tony Ottrobe.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bates, who is now based in Ballarat, has been booked by Ottrobe to ride the Hayes-trained Jenni's Meadow in Saturday's $3 Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic at the Gold Coast.
Ottrobe and Bates joined forces to win the Group One Empire Rose and Champions Mile with the Ciaron Maher-trained Pride Of Jenni at Flemington in November.
Bates said he was grateful for the support Ottrobe had given him during his career.
"Tony and his family have been wonderful supporters of mine," the Irish-born jockey said.
"I've never ridden Jenni's Meadow before but I'm making a flying visit to ride her in a track gallop at the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning before coming back for rides at Sandown on Wednesday. I'll be flying back up to the Gold Coast late on Friday to get ready for Saturday's ride in the two-year-old classic.
"It's a massive race day at the Gold Coast this Saturday and I'm really looking forward to it. I've never ridden at the Gold Coast previously so having a track gallop on Jenni's Meadow on Tuesday morning will give me a good chance to have a look around."
Jenni's Meadow won her first race start at Moonee Valley in December. She is rated a $26 chance in the early betting markets for the Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic.
WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club officials have been left red faced after the club made a mistake on its members' tickets.
The ticket reveals the Woodford meeting on New Year's Eve 2023 as one of Warrnambool's race dates when in fact the meeting has nothing to do with the Warrnambool Racing Club.
Gate-keepers at the recent Woodford meeting were left with disappointed Warrnambool Racing Club members when told their pass was not viable and they needed to pay a $28 entrance fee for the popular race day.
The Warrnambool Racing Club had sent an email to its members to alert them to the mistake but some members hadn't read the email due to a busy holiday period.
HARD to fathom the race programming by Racing Victoria.
January 7's Warrnambool meeting had only 48 horses running for $300,000 in stake-money after numerous scratchings on race morning.
The $40,000 Port Fairy Cup attracted only three runners. Veteran racegoers said the last time a three-horse race was run at Warrnambool was back in the late 1950s or late 1960s.
Warrnambool's Sunday meeting was on the back of races at Geelong and Werribee on Saturday, Stawell on Friday, Mount Gambier on Wednesday, Terang on Monday and the Woodford meeting on December 31.
No wonder the race fields are thinning out with the abundance of meetings in the south-west region of the state within a week.
PATIENCE is a big part of racing and Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow has had to use plenty of it with Rapinoe.
The six-year-old mare repaid Chow by winning a restricted 2744-metre race at Werribee on Saturday, January 6.
"Rapinoe has been a work in progress," he said.
"She's just been a very slow-maturing horse. It's taken us time to build her up to running a distance. I thought she finished the 2744 metres off strongly on Saturday.
"We may now look at running her in a restricted race over 3000 metres at the Valley in a few weeks."
Rapinoe has won more than $74,000 in stakes from her 21 starts.
CRACKLE 'N' BURN lived up to his excellent debut run at Terang last month with an impressive win at Warrnambool on Sunday, January 7.
The Tom Dabernig-trained Crackle 'N' Burn, with in-form jockey Billy Egan in the saddle, defeated Trantoro and Hot City to win the $37,500 maiden over 1400 metres.
Dabernig said he was quietly confident of a forward showing after his debut effort at December's Terang meeting.
"Crackle 'N' Burn ran really well at his debut and hadn't put a foot wrong in his track-work since his Terang effort," the multiple Group One-winning trainer said.
"I'm confident he should go through his grades. There's plenty of upside to him. Darren Dance from Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock has been a great supporter of the stable. It's great to get a win for them and their owners."
Crackle 'N' Burn took his stake earnings to more than $22,000 with Sunday's victory.
JOCKEY Neil Farley was suspended for seven meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Stawell on Friday, January 5.
The charge related to his ride on Spring Bean. Farley's time on the sidelines started at midnight on January 9 and ends January 13.
Stewards took into account his guilty plea and good riding record before handing down the penalty.
HAMILTON Racing Club and the Hamilton Harness Club are teaming up this week to offer a huge time for both sports in the town later this week.
The racing club hosts an eight-race meeting on Friday while the harness club stages its cup meeting on Sunday.
HRC manager Peta Anderson said plenty of activities have been organised at both meetings.
"It's going to be a big time in Hamilton for both sports," Anderson said.
"The early weather forecast for Friday is really good. Kelly Sports have some amazing packages for the first 100 children on-course.
"Sunday is a huge day for harness racing in Hamilton. They had more than 1500 people attend the cup meeting last year and are confident even more will be there on Sunday."
Admission is free for children at both meetings.
WHO TO FOLLOW:
VA VIA: Notched up her fifth win from 20 starts on Saturday, January 7. More wins are in store for the mare going on that victory.
DON'T DOUBT DORY: Not far away from another win with a pleasing performance at Geelong. He made up good ground to run third in a 1700-metre race. Don't Doubt Dory will be hard to beat in similar company next time he supports silks.
BILLY EGAN: Stating the obvious here. He's riding in great form and punters can follow his mounts with great confidence.
MARKDEL: Well backed to win at his racecourse debut on Saturday. The colt ran third but will derive great benefit out of that outing.
LACHLAN KING: Riding in good form on the country circuit. Wise punters are including his rides in their multiple selections.
JOHN HICKMONT: South Australian trainer who still has the knack of saddling up winners. The veteran horseman doesn't have big numbers of horses in work but once he produces one, they pay to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.