Property owners, campers mop up after deluge hits Warrnambool

A Warrnambool property's front yard was inundated with water after heavy rainfall on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's the first time Doug Stewart's property on Hopkins Point Road has flooded in the eight years he has lived there.
Mr Stewart said a pond was installed next to his property before Christmas to catch the run-off from a neighbouring housing development.
"We were told it was designed for a one-in-100-year flood and a month later, this has happened," Mr Stewart said.
He said his front yard was inundated with water about two hours after the rain began.
Mr Stewart said the run-off pond, which had been extended in size, was full.
The proponent of the development told The Standard on Monday an investigation would be conducted into the issue to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Big Rs Shed, which is run by Are-able Enterprises, was closed on Monday morning.
About a dozen staff members spent the morning cleaning up water that was found in the business.
"When we came in this morning there was water all through the shed," general manager Paul Hughes said.
He said it had happened before in 2021.
Mr Hughes said the water was only on the ground and there was very little damage to stock.
"We've got all hands on deck to clean up," he said.
A number of campers at Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park were also cleaning up the mess from flooding on Monday morning.
Warrnambool's Mark Hansford was tasked with helping build a barrier to the deluge of water at the site next to him.
Water was flowing into the annex and Mr Hansford and the family staying at the site sprung into action.
The two grabbed a spade and piled up dirt in front of the site, which helped stop the flooding.
"It took us about half an hour," Mr Hansford said.
"The water was flowing like a river."
A number of youngsters took it in their stride, floating around the caravan park in kayaks.
A nearby camper, Vivian, had to deal with flooding in her annex on Saturday and Sunday.
"On Saturday when it started raining I put the broom up on the roof to get rid of the water and there was a big rip," she said.
The annex was flooded before the rip could be repaired.
On Sunday when the rain fell she again attempted to remove the water from the annex roof.
"We had another rip and the water came in again," she said.
Her caravan roof also sprung a leak and there was water inside.
"We've had newspapers everywhere and brooms holding up the roof," she said.
Despite the deluge, Vivian said she would return again to the holiday park.
She has been staying in the city each summer for more than two decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.