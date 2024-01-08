'One of the worst years we've had': Downpour won't deter campers

Drenching rain has not dampened the enthusiasm of Warrnambool's foreshore regular campers who say the city is their home away from home.
Melbourne couple Paul and Dodie Vassallo spend two-and-a-half weeks in Warrnambool every summer - something Dodie has been doing for 45 years.
She was just six months old when her parents first brought her camping in Warrnambool and her daughter Lila, 9, was just six weeks old when she first came.
The couple said the wet weather was "pretty bad" but it didn't bother the kids.
And while their sister's camp site was impacted by Sunday's downpour which flooded parts of the Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park, it won't stop them coming back every year.
"You know what, you put the broom sticks up and let the water flow out and you just move on," Dodie said.
She said the first year her parents came to Warrnambool - before she was born - they stayed at Surfside caravan park with Dodie's grandparents.
"They tried it for one year and my grandfather decided to go to Ocean Grove and my dad loved it here," she said.
Her parents returned to Warrnambool, shifting to Shipwreck Bay where the family has holidayed ever since on the same camp site.
"When we come into Warrnambool it always feels like a second home. I don't know what it is," she said.
"Our kids love it here. We also go to the Bellarine Peninsula for the second half of the holidays. My kids love it here for the beach, the waves and boggy boarding."
