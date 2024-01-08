'I feel like a dill': Homeowner says no one told him Japan Street floods

Water at least 30cm deep flooded the entire front yard of Peter Blackman's Japan Street house during Sunday's downpour in Warrnambool.
It's the third or fourth time his property has flooded since he bought the property in 2016.
"If someone had said to me: 'Japan Street floods every time there is a thunderstorm' I wouldn't have bought here. I feel like a dill," Mr Blackman said.
"I've been really irritated. We got a building inspection report, a building report, no one mentioned anything about this being flood prone otherwise we wouldn't have bought it. We've spent a lot of money on this house.
"We like living here. We retired back here, it's fantastic but when it rains we sort of freak out a little bit."
Mr Blackman said he wasn't sure what the newly installed basins on Japan Street were supposed to do but the flood impact on Sunday was "exactly the same" as in 2021.
He said the problem was the water coming down Barkly Street and Williams Lane and the drains couldn't cope.
"It comes under the fence," he said.
"People over the road get it worse than us."
Mr Blackman said it hadn't yet come inside the house but was lapping at the front doorstep.
He said he was lucky the house was on sandstone and the water eventually seeped into the ground.
But he said he was unsure what it did to the house's foundations.
Gerard and Carol Fish, who have lived in Japan Street for 10 years, said they were sick and tired of water inundating their property.
"We're very frustrated by what's happening," Mr Fish said.
He said he had been told by some people that the basins were built in the wrong part of the street.
"It's in the wrong place - they should have been put up there (at the Lava Street intersection)," Mr Fish said.
He said the basins had not made any difference to the amount of water that inundated his property on Sunday.
"I've been told the pipes down there can't handle the pressure (of the water)," Mr Fish said.
"It just builds up.
"It was unbelievable yesterday - the water that was coming down looked like waves at the beach."
Mrs Fish said the couple had considered moving.
"Three years ago we flooded twice in January and lost a lot of stuff from the garage," she said.
The couple had sandbags at the side of their house but they were swept away.
Luckily, the water didn't reach their home or garage on Sunday.
VICSES received more than 50 calls in just a couple of hours on Sunday as more than 70mm of rain pelted down, causing flash flooding in several pockets of town.
