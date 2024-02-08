The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Local legend gets national stage

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:10am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Searle and Mal Leyland with an albino snake in 1976. File picture
Barry Searle and Mal Leyland with an albino snake in 1976. File picture

When it comes to Warrnambool hitting the big time, we have uncovered a moment that may have topped them all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.