The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Earth balls play part in Life Be In It

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated May 10 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children playing with an earth ball at Lake Pertobe in 1976 as part of the Life Be In It program. File picture.
Children playing with an earth ball at Lake Pertobe in 1976 as part of the Life Be In It program. File picture.

There have been few advertising campaigns that have had the impact the Life Be In It juggernaut did.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.