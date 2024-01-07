Man charged with using vehicle in reckless manner to appear in court

Two men will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday, January 8, 2024, charged with serious offending.
A 30-year-old Portland man has been charged with using a vehicle in a reckless manner which placed persons in danger.
That happened on Sunday, January 7, in Portland and his other charges include breaching bail and breaching court orders.
He was already due to appear in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 9, for a mention hearing on separate charges.
A Warrnambool man in his late 20s has also been charged with serious offences.
He was on bail and due to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on January 30 for a sentencing deferral.
A police spokesman said that man had now been charged with more serious offending.
Both men were arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday for bail/remand hearings.
