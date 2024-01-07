Emergency services chiefs keep an eye on the weather after 74.2mm in a day

UPDATE, Monday, 8.50am:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Emergency services will be keeping a close eye on the weather across the south-west today, January 8, with more showers tipped.
Warrnambool State Emergency Service volunteers, assisted by crews from Port Fairy and Camperdown, attended 55 call-outs in Warrnambool on Sunday evening, January 7.
Most were for flooding and roof damage.
SES south-west operations manager/unit support Steve McDowell said it was a huge effort by the 20-odd Warrnambool volunteers and their Port Fairy and Camperdown colleagues.
"It was a pretty big effort by all," he said.
"We'll be watching the weather again today.
"It's likely we'll see more showers but the current predictions are not for not another significant rain event."
The Bureau Of Meteorology is tipping showers this morning, we've already had some, with 73.8mm of rain officially recorded in Warrnambool since 9am on Sunday.
Mr McDowell said the key warning from the SES was for people to not drive through flood water.
"So far this year the SES has already been involved in 20 rescues from flood water," he said.
"If there's water across the road don't attempt to drive through it - it could be the last decision you ever make.
"So, we've got a watching brief on the weather, but we're certainly not expecting what we saw last night again today.
"Having said that, we seem to be experiencing a fairly unstable weather pattern.
"If you need help call 132 500 and we'll get an SES crew out to you."
Mr McDowell said several shops in the main street of Heywood were impacted by flood water on Sunday.
"The main street was closed for a period of time as Heywood and Portland Country Fire Authority volunteers and police officers dealt with those issues," he said.
"Heywood received significant rain and two or three shops in Edgar Street were impacted.
"As of this morning there are a number of pressure spots around Victoria.
"I understand there will be crews sent to Bendigo to provide assistance there."
Earlier: State Emergency Service crews from Port Fairy and Camperdown raced to Warrnambool as volunteers dealt with 55 call-outs as more than 70mm of rain was dumped on the city.
SES Warrnambool unit controller Andrew Miles said it was a unique rain event with the rain pouring down from 5.30pm until about 10.30pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
"There was some major flooding and building damage, leaking rooves and similar," he said.
"The worst was at a Dennington home where the ceilings collapsed in two rooms. There was also a ceiling in an entrance way at another home that collapsed
"Those residents were fortunate they had a caravan to stay in.
"It was pretty busy rather than anything drastic."
Mr Miles said volunteers were organised into five crews.
He said there was some sandbagging at garages and doors to divert water and crews were also involved in getting on to rooves to replace tiles and make temporary repairs to stop leaks.
"We started to get calls at 5.30pm when that heavy rain hit and the calls stopped about 10.30pm," he said.
"The crews finished up about about 12.30am Monday."
The SES unit controller said the assistance from Camperdown and Port Fairy units helped alleviate the pressure of so many calls in such a short time.
"Thanks to all the crews that attended especially those from out of town that gave us a hand, they did a great job," Mr Miles said.
"Thanks also for people being patient. When we have significant events like last night those call-outs have to be prioritised and we work accordingly," he said.
"It was a significant rain event, effectively receiving almost three inches of rain from 5.30pm."
An SES spokeswoman said Warrnambool City Council also helped organise accommodation for occupants from two homes in the east Warrnambool public housing estate.
"They were saturated from the front to the back of their homes," she said.
"A number of residents also reported that waves from four-wheel-drive vehicles going through the flood water also caused issues.
"There were waves from those vehicles going through the homes and we heard similar complaints from other areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.