'We've lost everything': Japan Street holes fail to prevent flooding

Residents in Warrnambool's Japan Street have again seen their properties inundated in flash flooding despite a million-dollar council drainage upgrade.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Japan Street resident Paul Harris had his property flooded in June 2021, losing priceless mementos, which prompted him to demand action from the Warrnambool City Council.
The council responded in September 2023 by installing two huge drainage basins underneath Japan Street.
While the basins could hold 960,000 litres - more than the capacity of the indoor pool at AquaZone - they were no match for the flash flooding that hit Warrnambool on January 7, 2024.
"We've all been flooded out again, the whole street and the caravan park and they've just done this $1 million upgrade that they reckon was going to work," Mr Harris said.
"No one asked us where to put that hole that they dug and once again we're all flooded out, soaking wet, lost everything again."
Mr Harris said the basins should have been built closer to the Lava Street end of Japan Street.
"No one consulted us," he said.
He said the water was so high it almost reached the top of his letterbox.
"It comes down the foot path," he said.
"It sweeps you off you feet if you walk out into it. It'd take you away.
"It happens in 10 or 15 minutes. It's just unstoppable."
The water filled his entire backyard and his garage, ruining mattresses and the fridge. But he said he had learnt from last time and kept what he could up high.
Floodwater was lapping at the bottom of his front door step, and was not looking forward to the smell over the next two or three weeks as the water recedes.
He said the flooding caused a neighbour's wall to collapse.
Japan Street was hit twice in the space of a month in 2021 with flooding inundating homes and causing $1 million damage to the nearby caravan park which had to replace some of its cabins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.