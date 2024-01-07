'Rewarding to win': Success for top trainer as rain has final say on meeting

HEAVY rain forced stewards to abandon the last of eight races at Warrnambool on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The rain set in after race five and got heavier during the afternoon but not before Bold Bourbon won the Koroit Cup and Brung King took out the Port Fairy Cup.
Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has big plans in store for Bold Bourdon.
The New Zealand bred galloper ridden by Dean Yendall was too good for his four rivals in winning Sunday's $40,000 Koroit Cup over 1700 metres.
Smith said a Warrnambool Cup start may be on the agenda for the five-year-old.
"It's rewarding to win the Koroit Cup with Bold Bourbon as we set him for race," the multiple group-one winning trainer said.
"I think we'll give him a short break and set him for the Warrnambool Cup. Bold Bourbon ticks a few boxes going to a race like the Warrnambool Cup.
"He likes wet tracks and we normally get them in May when the Warrnambool Cup is run and the distance of 2350 metres holds no issues for him."
Stewards suspended Yendall for nine meetings following a whip infringement on Bold Bourbon. The stewards found he used the whip 11 times before the 100 metres mark. His suspension started on Sunday and ends on January 17. Yendall was also fined $500 for the infringement.
Meanwhile, Ballarat trained Brung King scored a long neck victory over Moral Force and Longtimedreaming in the $40,000 Port Fairy Cup. The 1400 metre race had only three runners and was run in heavy rain.
Brung King's trainer Henry Dwyer said the win was a fitting result for Peter Baulderstone who is the senior owner of the horse.
"Peter is a passionate racing fan and bred Brung King," Dwyer said. "Peter now resides in Port Fairy and is over the moon to have won his home town cup with a horse he bred and races with family members."
Brung King took his stake earnings to just under $300,000 with his Port Fairy Cup victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.