Postponed: Twenty20 grand final washed out as rain lashes region

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will look to re-schedule the Twenty20 Cup grand final after wet-weather forced the under lights clash to be abandoned on Sunday night, January 7.
The match, which was slated to begin at 7.15pm under lights at Reid Oval in Warrnambool, was abandoned after heavy rain hit the region late in the afternoon on Sunday.
The grand finalists, however, have been locked in after semi-final matches were completed early on in the day.
Allansford-Panmure, after defeating West Warrnambool in the semi-final earlier in the day on Sunday were the first team through to the decider after a comfortable win by 25 runs.
Dennington will also get the chance to play off for the first piece of silverware of the season after defeating North Warrnambool Eels via the Duckworth Lewis method, cruising to 1-70 from nine overs chasing 114 and quickly getting ahead of the run-rate.
Both teams have also advanced through to the Sungold Cup inter-association quarter-finals on January 21 at Davidson Oval and Dennington.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell told The Standard it was a relief to get the semi-final results away but "bittersweet" at the same time.
"It's positive in a way to get the results but disappointing we had to use Duckworth Lewis in some way, shape or form," he said.
"We want to build this into a really great event so it is disappointing, a lot of our great sponsors have invested in this and allows them to promote their businesses, but we'll re-schedule."
Ansell hinted Sunday, January 14 under lights at Reid Oval might be a suitable option to re-schedule the grand final between Allansford-Panmure and Dennington but said the association would work with clubs.
"It's about what's going to work with the clubs but we'll find a suitable date and go from there," he said.
"We'll do our best to really make it a really positive event for the community."
