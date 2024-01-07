The Standard
Leading trainer has eyes on the prize after strong win

By Tim Auld
January 7 2024 - 5:16pm
Ciaron Maher, pictured in Warrnambool, raced into calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
CIARON Maher's exciting colt Spywire raced into calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Gold Coast this Saturday, following an impressive all the way victory in the $150,000 Gold Nugget at the same track on Saturday, January 6.

