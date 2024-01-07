Leading trainer has eyes on the prize after strong win

CIARON Maher's exciting colt Spywire raced into calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Gold Coast this Saturday, following an impressive all the way victory in the $150,000 Gold Nugget at the same track on Saturday, January 6.
Spywire, with champion jockey Craig Williams on-board defeated Beau Dazzler by more than two lengths to win Saturday's lead in race to next week's rich two-year-old Classic .
Maher said the two-year-old will derive plenty of benefit out of his Gold Nugget win.
"I thought it was a pretty impressive win by Spywire," Maher told The Standard.
"He should improve on the back of that run. His Gold Nugget win should really clean him up for the Classic. He's a fresh type of two-year-old and that run over 1100 metres should help him going into a strong 1200 metre race next Saturday.
"Craig gave him an easy ride which I was really pleased about."
Spywire, a $520,000 purchase at last year's Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales won at his Rosehill debut in November before running second at Wyong at his next outing.
Bookmakers wound in Spywire's price for next Saturday's Classic to $6 on the back of his Gold Nugget win. Storm Boy trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott is the $2.50 favourite.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, also had winners at Geelong, Randwick and Wyong on Saturday.
The powerful training partnership comes to a close later this month with Eustace taking up a training opportunity in Hong Kong.
