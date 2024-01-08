'Not everyone likes a lot of the public art': New plan for city works

A controversial CBD artwork removed for safety reasons will be put back on public display, Warrnambool City Council says, but no timeline has been set.
But by early 2023 it had to be removed from its Koroit Street location over deterioration and safety concerns.
The pillars needed to be re-rendered because the structure had come loose - something that could cost $20,000.
The sculpture, featuring three comic animal-type bronze busts devouring pies, pasties and sausage rolls, was installed in 2010 as part of a council program investing in public art.
"Discussions are progressing with the artist regarding the best way to return the artwork to public display in Warrnambool," a council spokesman said this week.
News that the artwork would return to public display comes after councillors adopted a new policy to guide its decision on installations, maintenance and decommissioning of public art.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was important to have a policy on maintenance and decommissioning because a lot of art was located in "rugged environments".
Cr Max Taylor said the policy would improve public safety.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the policy ensured public art reflected innovation and creativity around the city, and enhanced the natural and built environment.
"It creates some polarity. Not everybody likes a lot of the public art that has been chosen but we allow it to be chosen in order to recognise the diversity in our community and to enhance the diversity," he said.
Cr Blain said the new policy put the focus on artworks from local artists.
"It's exciting for our region celebrating our artists and our people," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said during the commissioning process there would be consultation with art professionals.
"With the acquisition of First Nations' works of art, there's consultation required with Eastern Maar and other First Nations leaders," she said.
"Public art can be an improvement to public spaces."
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was an important new policy to provide guidance to council staff for acquisition and maintenance of public art.
"We know that public art can contribute to vibrancy within our town," he said.
Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the new policy.
