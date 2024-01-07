Gallery: 41st edition of the iconic Surf T Surf proves a hit

WARRNAMBOOL'S iconic Surf T Surf fun run walk was completed for the 41st time on Sunday, January 7.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The event, which starts and finishes at Lake Pertobe, attracted 840 competitors.
The 10km run winners were Port Fairy's Jason Daye and Hawthorn's Sarah Adam, the 6km run winners were Werribee's Harrison White and Illowa's Charlotte Staaks, the 6km walk victors were Warrnambool's Matt Synott and Boronia's Kristen Bubb and the 3km lap of the lake spoils went to Warrnambool pair Ryan Barnes and Miranda Jansz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.