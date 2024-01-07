Spinner stars as Gators advance to Twenty20 final

An unplayable spell of bowling from Allansford-Panmure tweaker Rommel Shahzad has lifted the Gators into the Warrnambool Twenty20 Cup grand final on Sunday evening.
The Canadian import snared 3-1 from 3.1 overs as the Gators defended 135 at Reid Oval in the semi-final against West Warrnambool, who were bowled out for 110 despite its best efforts.
Shahzad did the bulk of the damage up top after Daniel Meade (54) earlier crafted a classy half-century, snaring two early wickets before finishing it off with the final scalp.
The right-armer's clever use of the crease and changes of pace were too hot to handle, bowling 18 dot balls.
Veteran quick Ben Boyd was also vital, picking up two wickets as the Panthers looked to surge late, while star spinner Simon Richardson took three wickets and controlled proceedings through the middle period of the run chase.
Emerging West spinner Brock Gannon led the way with eye-catching figures of 4-16 to continue his steady rise.
The Gators took on the winner of North Warrnambool Eels and Dennington, with the Eels sent into bat.
The final takes place at 7.15pm under lights at Reid Oval.
