Winners are grinners: Duo capture medals in impressive fashion

An emerging teenage swimmer and returning ace have captured the second leg of the famous Shipwreck Coast Swim Series in Portland on Sunday, January 7.
It was a close contest in the second leg, named the David Tapscott Portland Ocean Challenge, in honour of the former life member of the Portland Surf Life Saving Club, with 16-year-old Tom Urquhart crossing the finish line in 15:43, just ahead of Jude De-Silva Smith and Oscar Cooke in the open water category.
It was an equally impressive performance in the female section with veteran Rachel Ward winning ahead of teenager Macey Kane and Susan Atherton in the open section.
Ward finished second overall in the opening race at Port Fairy, with reigning series champion Ebony Ebenwaldner not competing at Portland.
She said it was a great thrill to come away with the win.
"I won my age group last week but second in the open, so it's my first open win which is a great feeling," she said.
"Without Ebony there the speed drops away naturally and there is a bit of a gap. The conditions were great actually which was a surprise.
"It was a nice swim for me."
Ward, who hails from Geelong and trains at Cardinia during the week and on the weekends in Torquay, has competed in open water swimming for more than a decade before a brief hiatus.
"I got into it maybe around 12 years ago," she said.
"I gave it a crack when my kids were young, we then moved overseas for a bit and then COVID hit so I've basically not swam for about six years ago."
A decision to return to the water just over a year ago has now paid dividends.
"I made the call to get back into it and that's when I got into the pool and took it a bit more seriously," she said.
"I spent the winter training and it's amazing what difference training does make."
She confirmed she was locked in for the final two swims, Warrnambool on January 27 and Port Campbell on February 4.
