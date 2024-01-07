The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Up to 20 jobs saved: Council doubles down on aged care service

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
January 8 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council has opted to continue its home and community care services, while Corangamite and Glenelg shires have pulled out of the sector.
Moyne Shire Council has opted to continue its home and community care services, while Corangamite and Glenelg shires have pulled out of the sector.

Moyne Shire Council has backed its ability to deliver a high-quality - and profitable - aged care service, saving the jobs of up to 20 staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.