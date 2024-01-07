Up to 20 jobs saved: Council doubles down on aged care service

Moyne Shire Council has backed its ability to deliver a high-quality - and profitable - aged care service, saving the jobs of up to 20 staff.
Councillors voted at their December meeting to retain the home and community care program that assists about 400 people across Moyne Shire to live independently despite having specific needs.
The move had the clear backing of those 400 people but it comes amid huge transition in aged care as the federal government reforms the sector. It also bucks the trend set by other councils, including neighbouring Glenelg and Corangamite shires, which have left the sector to specialist providers as services and costs become a major challenge.
So why did Moyne stay in the aged care game?
The federal government is in the middle of a multi-year process of reforming aged care in response to a damning Royal Commission into the sector.
The stricter standards and governance requirements are making it more expensive for organisations to provide aged care services. The federal government is also in a gradual process of taking over a significant number of in-home services across the country.
Corangamite Shire Council voted in January 2023 to discontinue its home and community services, which had about 500 clients, with then-mayor Ruth Gstrein saying it was a tough but necessary response to the federal reforms.
"We... recognise that the new service being developed by the Commonwealth and the much-needed reforms are best delivered by specialist providers - a sector that has grown considerably over the last decade," Cr Gstrein said.
Glenelg Shire Council also chose to pull out of the sector in September 2023 for similar reasons but its transition process appears bumpier than Corangamite's. While Corangamite was able to move most of its aged care staff into jobs at the new alternate providers, Glenelg has had to put aside nearly $1 million to cover redundancy and leave payments for its staff.
Moyne Shire officers said it was able to retain its services because, unlike Corangamite and Glenelg, it had moved into providing a significant proportion of lucrative home care packages. These packages provide much higher-level in-home care for older people with more complex needs, and come with higher government funding.
Moyne's 2023-24 budget showed its home care package fees were expected to grow by 47 per cent in 2023-24, nearly $500,000. In 2021-22 home care packages had brought in just $184,000 to council coffers but were expected to bring in $1.63 million by 2023-24.
Council officers said the home care packages completely changed the equation for the council.
"The financial analysis... indicates that whilst council has historically operated the programs at a loss, the introduction of (home care packages) appears to have brought council's position to breakeven in 2022-23, and there are indications that there is potential for profits going forward," the officers said.
Council officers offered the Moyne councillors three options for their home care services: keep operating alone, team up with Moyne Health Service and Mortlake Terang Health, or exit the system altogether.
An independent consultant had spent five months to help develop the options, hosting five community forums across the shire, five staff forums, client surveys and several meetings with other stakeholders.
A key piece of feedback was that clients, carers and families all "highly valued" the service, especially the fact it was locally based.
The council officers said exiting the sector would be the riskiest of the three options, mainly because staff redundancies and contractual hand-overs could become expensive.
"This option also poses a reputational risk to council. It may result in shire constituents, especially those in more rural locations within the shire, to experience reduced services and quality of care, in addition to the current client group's services changing if the council exits as a provider," the officers said.
Councillors agreed it would be a mistake to discontinue the service and potentially leave people high and dry.
"If we were to step away it may result in some very vulnerable people slipping through the gaps," Cr Karen Foster said.
They voted unanimously for the council to continue delivering the service itself, noting the two other local health services could engage more closely with the council to improve overall services.
The council employs about 20 people in the home and community care team, and The Standard understands they were hugely relieved to know their jobs were safe.
In their vote to maintain the home care services, Moyne councillors agreed to review the program in 12 months, to ensure the service is as efficient, profitable and high-quality as expected.
The plan is for the council to transform its set-up to adapt to the new federal governance and funding regime. The council said it had to stop merely being a "service provider" and think of itself as "an aged care business".
With Corangamite and Glenelg pulling out of the sector and Moyne doubling down, Warrnambool remains the biggest council in the region yet to decide on the fate of its home care services.
Warrnambool City Council voted in July 2023 to appoint consultants to review its services, which assist more than 1500 and employ 44 staff.
Mayor Ben Blain said community consultation for the review had been completed, including a focus group in November but the process was ongoing.
In October Cr Blain said the council understood how important aged care and disability services were to the Warrnambool community.
"We need the review to be thorough, wide-ranging and the focus group will provide another consultation option for the community to be involved and heard," he said.
He said it wasn't clear when the issue would come before council in 2024 for a final decision.
