Magic Millions on Maher's mind after special victory

By Tim Auld
Updated January 7 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 10:44am
Ciaron Maher, pictured at Warrnambool racecourse in October 2023, has his sights set on a major race for Spywire. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
CIARON Maher's exciting colt Spywire raced into calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic on the Gold Coast following an impressive all-the-way victory in the $150,000 Gold Nugget at the same track on Saturday, January 6.

