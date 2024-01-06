Magic Millions on Maher's mind after special victory

CIARON Maher's exciting colt Spywire raced into calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic on the Gold Coast following an impressive all-the-way victory in the $150,000 Gold Nugget at the same track on Saturday, January 6.
Spywire, with champion jockey Craig Williams on-board, defeated Beau Dazzler by more than two lengths to win the lead in race to next week's rich two-year-old classic.
Maher said the two-year-old would derive plenty of benefit out of his Gold Nugget win.
"I thought it was a pretty impressive win by Spywire," he told The Standard.
"He should improve on the back of that run. His Gold Nugget win should really clean him up for the classic.
"He's a fresh type of two-year-old and that run over 1100 metres should help him going into a strong 1200-metre race next Saturday.
"Craig gave him an easy ride which I really pleased about."
Spywire, a $520,000 purchase at last year's Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales, won at his Rosehill debut in November before running second at Wyong at his next outing.
Bookmakers wound in Spywire's price for the January 13 classic to $6 on the back of his Gold Nugget win.
Storm Boy, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, is the $2.50 favourite.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, also had winners at Geelong, Randwick and Wyong on January 6. The powerful training partnership comes to a close later this month with Eustace taking up a training opportunity in Hong Kong.
