'Certainly poised': Match destined to go down to the wire on day two

Merrivale captain Joe Kenna has played enough two-day cricket on the big stage across his career to understand the most consistent team across both days will come out on top.
Teams across division one in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association settled back into two-day cricket for the first time in more than two years on Saturday, January 6, with the Tigers and North Warrnambool Eels battling out an intriguing opening day.
The Tigers couldn't quite get away after winning the toss and batting, plagued by a swag of starts from their batters to post 173 with the Eels racing away to 0-35 by stumps.
Five batters made between 20 and 40, with Kenna disappointed no one could quite push on and edge the score past 200.
"It's poised, it's certainly poised. It's a very slow deck at Merrivale but once you're in, you can score runs so we know that," Kenna told The Standard.
"It was a bit disappointing that six blokes made over 20 and no one made a 50. There was a bit of rust overall, just little things. But we'll be fine.
"Myself and Matt Petherick (senior coach) have played enough two-day cricket to know and winning those flags (with Russells Creek), if someone goes on and makes those runs you'll win 90 per cent of the time.
"If someone makes 70 or 80 in two-day cricket you'll win most of those games."
Key Tiger Josh Stapleton's excellent season rolled on, posting an assured 43 from 72 balls, with Kenna believing the all-rounder was destined to go big before his untimely dismissal.
Stapleton has now made 231 division one runs this season to go alongside his five wickets.
"He batted really well. He was a big wicket and the way he was hitting it was absolutely fantastic," he said.
"Josh just got out at the wrong time and that's really unfortunate because I thought he up for a ton the way he was playing. He looked really good."
Kenna said the Tigers needed to stick to plans next week and trust in the process, pointing out opposition skipper Bailey Jenkinson, fresh off snaring 4-58 from 27 overs, as a key scalp. Jenkinson leads the competition for runs so far this season with 400 at an average of 50.
He said despite a rattling start from the Eels, if the bowlers hit good areas and played consistent cricket the rewards would come.
"Bailey is a massive wicket for us next week, we know that," he said.
"We'll see how we go and we'll take it step by step."
