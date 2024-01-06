'What we play cricket for': Captain praises side in dominant display

Allansford-Panmure captain Shashan Silva has praised a ruthless attitude within his group as it seeks to capture extra points next weekend after a dominant day one against Wesley Yambuk Titans.
Armed with a skilful bowling performance from tweaker Shiv Kumara (5-17) and half-centuries to Kade Parker (59) and Silva himself, who remains unbeaten on 70 at stumps, the Gators lead by 136 runs after a one-sided Warrnambool and District division one contest to bring in the New Year.
In what was the first round of two-day games in over two years, Silva said the longer format would ultimately define his side at the pointy-end of the season.
"I love red ball cricket, it's what we play for. One day and Twenty20 matches are great but two-day is what separates the good cricketers," he said.
"Everyone loves red-ball cricket. The ladder is pretty open, so if we can get those extra points when you can it comes to be really handy.
"That's what we're planning."
The Gators rattled along at over a run-a-ball to finish the day on 4-200 after rolling the Titans for 64 in a sign of what their balanced and experienced list could provide in the longer format.
In what is going to be a common theme in the second half of the season, the Gators were spin heavy with Simon Richardson, Kumara and Rommel Shahzad combining for eight wickets and over 30 of the Titans' 45 overs at the crease.
"If we want to outright win a team, you have to get teams bowled out cheaply so the bowlers did really well," he said.
"We had a plan (on Saturday) and delivered it and everyone's really pumped up to do well."
With the dangling carrot of a potential maiden century at the club within reach next weekend, Silva said it was all about the team and not himself.
"It's not all about me," he said with a laugh.
"We'll see how we go as a team and set some plans. It'll come down to the rain and things like that, we can't set plans now.
"We'll have a look at a plan closer to next weekend but it's all about what's best for the team."
Russells Creek, meanwhile, has put itself in a commanding position against West Warrnambool at Jetty Flat.
With captain-coach Cam Williams unavailable for day one due to Victorian Country commitments, the Creek - led by Craig Britten - posted 7-280 with a flurry of boundaries late from Blake Evans (55 not out off 39 balls) leading the way.
Opener Tim Ryan held things together with a composed 49 from 127 deliveries.
In the remaining matches, Port Fairy will resume at 0-0 in pursuit of Mortlake's 161 next week, while Brierly-Christ Church posted 183 against Northern Raiders who are 0-4 at stumps.
