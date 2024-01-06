Father-son duo shine as Dogs take first-innings points

The job is by no means done but Dennington couldn't have set itself up better for the perfect start to the New Year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The fifth-placed Dogs - largely off the back of father-son duo Terry and Xavier Beks who combined for six wickets - secured first-innings points against Warrnambool and District division one reigning premiers Nestles on Saturday, January 6.
It's a serious statement, taking in a lead of 23 runs at stumps after rolling the Factory for 70, but captain Shannon Beks is keeping things into perspective.
"I said to the boys in the rooms after the game that Nestles will come out firing again next week, the job is by no means done for us," he said.
"We aren't getting ahead of ourselves, next week is a new week and we'll try and put a score on the board.
"But it was a really good day from the boys, we did really well and played some great cricket. There was a little bit of rust early on with the ball but once we got into the swing of things we did the job with the ball and the boys backed it up in the field."
The Dogs leader turned to his brother Xavier and dad Terry - who continues to get the job done despite over 800 division one wickets across a storied three-decade career - to immediately have the Factory under the pump.
Xavier snared 3-30 and dad Terry 3-9 from 24 pressure filled overs.
"Dad's had to spend a bit of times in the twos while we gave a few boys some opportunities, but knew he'd be able to come up and get the job done," Beks said.
"And Xave, he was a bit flat early on but once he got going he was a real handful.
"He's one of the best bowlers in the competition in my opinion and he was really hard to play.
"Both of them did really well and helped set us up."
Beks said it was pleasing to see the batters soak up the pressure and reach 5-93 at stumps, with the skipper himself making 21 and Arambage Kanil compiling a handy 19.
"Even though it was only 70 runs, we knew it would be tricky to come out and bat," he said.
"The good thing about two-day cricket is you've got time on your side so we didn't take too many risks and put the bad balls away.
"The wicket was tricky if you put the ball in the right areas. At the end of the day, we're ahead by 20 odd but the job isn't done, anything can happen but we're in a good position."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.