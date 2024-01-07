The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Have to get it right': $6.2m revamp flagged for Lake Pertobe

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 7 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council is considering a $6.2m plan to manage water at Lake Pertobe. Picture file
The council is considering a $6.2m plan to manage water at Lake Pertobe. Picture file

More than $6 million worth of works have been earmarked for Lake Pertobe to improve water management and recreational use of the popular precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.