'Have to get it right': $6.2m revamp flagged for Lake Pertobe

More than $6 million worth of works have been earmarked for Lake Pertobe to improve water management and recreational use of the popular precinct.
Installing pollution traps, constructing a new multi-purpose water basin and increasing the use of the lake for water activities are among the eight options being considered.
Improved access could include a turning circle with a drop-off zone for boats and water craft, or building an actual boat ramp, the draft Lake Pertobe integrated water management plan says.
"Stand-up paddle board businesses have expressed interest in being able to run classes on the lake.
"The relatively 'safe' environment of Lake Pertobe provides great opportunity for increased public and access use."
Cr Richard Ziegeler urged the community to have a say on the plan for the much-loved precinct.
"We want to make sure we look after it to the best of our ability and not threaten it with any adverse input of stormwater and usage of the waters into the lake," Cr Ziegeler said.
"We have to preserve this for generations to come.
"It's one of those very important things we have to get right."
Max Taylor said the plan was developed after collaboration with key stakeholders and outlined eight opportunities to improve the Lake Pertobe precinct.
If the council pursued all eight ideas - almost all of them bringing environmental benefits - it could cost more than $6.2 million.
The draft plan cost $100,000 to produce and was funded by a $65,000 government grant with Wannon Water chipping in $5000 and the council $30,000.
The most costly idea for the precinct was the water basin located directly below the Fairy Street stormwater outfall.
Costing $2.2 million, it could also be used to irrigate the Harris Street soccer and cricket ovals.
The council wants to upgrade the playground area at the mini-golf end of Lake Pertobe.
