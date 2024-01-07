Winning walkers tick off Surf T Surf 6km challenge

TWO first-time winners are celebrating success in the 2024 Surf T Surf six-kilometre walk.
Warrnambool's Matt Synott and Boronia's Kristen Bubb won the men's and women's categories respectively on Sunday, January 7.
Synott, 45, entered the Lake Pertobe event alongside two of his six children.
The Fulton Hogan employee, who helps with road works, crossed the finish line in 43 minutes and 19 seconds to win from Ellerslie's Jamie Tanner (44.25) and Warrnambool's Carl Murphy (45.13).
"I have never been competitive in one - that was my first time and I found it quite enjoyable," Synott said.
"When I got three quarters of the way through, I looked behind me and thought 'I could win this'.
"Then I just thought of my kids and it was head down, gone and I didn't stop until I got across the line."
Synott said he had a keen passion for the outdoors and walking was part-and-parcel with exploring nature.
"We're walking and adventuring all the time and hill climbing. The kids love being outdoors more than indoors which I love," he said.
"Every mountain in Victoria we've been to the top of. We just explore everywhere.
"We want to do the Great South West walk, break it up in stages and do a camping trip along it."
Bubb, 42, was rapt to secure a win at her second attempt. She'd entered once before, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bubb completed the course in 45.44 to win from Maryborough's Molly Palmer 47.38 and Rachael Palmer 47.41.
"The hills are challenging. I prefer uphill because I have dodgy knees and the down hills is a problem. I am trying to beat my time and not do a knee," she joked.
"I wanted to beat my last time and I think I beat it by about 30 seconds which was exciting."
Bubb is originally from the Hamilton area and camps in Port Fairy and Warrnambool over the festive season.
"It's kind of like coming home, I have some relatives in Warrnambool," she said.
