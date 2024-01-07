VFL footballer, little athletics ace claim Surf T Surf 6km run honours

A VFL footballer and an emerging little athletics competitor are the toast of the 2024 Surf T Surf six-kilometre run.
Werribee-based Harrison White, who plays for Richmond, took out the men's section on Sunday, January 7 while holidaying in Warrnambool with his family.
Ilowa's Charlotte Staaks won the women's category, aged just 11.
White, a small forward who played seven matches for the Tigers last season before a shoulder injury, finished the Lake Pertobe course in 20 minutes and 56 seconds.
The 21-year-old was humbled to win from teenage Warrnambool pair William Gleisner (21.02) and Jack McNeil (22.05).
"It is my third time running it and first time winning it," White said.
"I am running because of footy so I went out there and gave it a go and I thought I was in contention so I gave it a red-hot crack."
White, who works with his dad as a bricklayer and is studying construction management at Deakin University, is preparing for his second season with Richmond.
The 176-centimetre goal-kicker, who averaged nine disposals in his debut season, travels from Werribee to train at Punt Road multiple times a week with the Tigers.
"This season I will try and get as many games as I can," he said.
"I am more of a small-forward mid - I haven't got much height."
Staaks, a Warrnambool Little Athletics Club member, won in 22.55 from experienced Naringal runner Alicia Boyd (26.10) and Bushfield teenager Rylee Foreman (26.45).
"It was a big surprise because I thought I would have been back a little bit more but I just put everything into it," she said.
"I am mainly 5km and 3km. (The last kilometre) hurt but because it was mainly downhill, it was much easier."
Staaks, who goes to Dennington's St John's Primary School, has junior athletic meets in her sights.
She will contest Victorian Country 1500m and 3km courses in Ballarat.
