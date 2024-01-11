Bitter pill: $80 a week rent increase for single mum

A Warrnambool woman was hit with an $80 per week rent increase just before Christmas.
Tracy Morriss, who is a single mother, now pays $480 a week for a house.
She said the increase had her wondering how she was going to manage her weekly budget.
"It went up $80 per week at the beginning of December," Ms Morriss said.
"This follows a $50 increase at the end of 2022 and a $30 increase at the end of 2021.
"I'm a single parent and it's a huge jump in one go, it's just a huge amount to add to the weekly budget at one time."
Ms Morriss said she worked three part-time jobs just to make ends meet.
"Anything over $25-$30 per week is a strain to suddenly budget around for any family," she said.
"You know it's coming, you've had notification but it doesn't hit home how it affects daily living until you have to actually implement it."
Ms Morriss said the house she lived in had undergone minimal improvements in the time she had been there.
Her comments come as it was revealed the median price for a rental in Warrnambool hit $499 in December.
Data from CoreLogic shows the price increased 7 per cent from December 2022 to December 2023, going from $467 to $499.
The median rent for the city was $407 in December 2020.
Warrnambool's median weekly rental is above the regional average, which sits at $452 a week.
The Standard has heard from other people who have been hit with increases in recent weeks.
One Warrnambool resident said their rent had increased $40 a week while another will have their rent increase from $385 a week to $450 a week.
The median rent in Port Fairy is even higher with a 8.2 per cent increase from December 2022 to December 2023.
The town's median rent went from $463 a week in December 2022 to $501 a week in December 2023.
Meanwhile, Hamilton and Portland remained more affordable.
The median price for a Hamilton rental is $367 a week - up from $364 in December 2022 while the median cost in Portland is $416 a week - up from $404.
The Standard reported in May 2023 the median rental price for Warrnambool properties was $100 higher than Ballarat and $35 higher than the state average.
Homelessness organisations across the south-west are struggling to help people in desperate need of affordable accommodation.
