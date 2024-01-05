It's Kind Of Magic aiming to cast a spell on racing rivals

AN impressive piece of track work from It's Kind Of Magic on Tuesday morning convinced Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig to run the mare in the $200,000 listed Black Pearl Stakes at Geelong.
The meeting carries metropolitan status as it's the principal meeting in Victoria on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Dabernig said it would be a bonus if the seven-year-old could get some black type next to her name in the 1200-metre race.
"It would really enhance It's Kind Of Magic's breeding page and her value if we could get a bit of black type next to her name," he told The Standard.
"I honestly think she's ready now to run 1200 metres. I had been a bit hesitant to get her out to the 1200 metres in this preparation but I'm confident she's ready for it now after her last-start run at Moonee Valley."
Talented jockey Dean Yendall has secured the ride on the honest mare.
"Dean's a very good jockey," he said. "We've drawn a good barrier. Dean should have her running on the pace. We're considering sending her down to the Group Three Mystic Journey in Hobart next month.
"She'll have to run well on Saturday to warrant a Tasmanian campaign."
It's Kind Of Magic is a $26 chance in early betting markets for Saturday's race.
Dabernig has also accepted with Miss Tallchief in a three-year-old race over 1100 metres.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde, Lindsey Smith and Maddi Raymond also have runners on the big 10-race Geelong program.
