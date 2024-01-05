Rain, rain, stay away: Contingencies in place for Twenty20 cricket finals

WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association has contingency plans in place as predicted wet weather threatens its Twenty20 finals.
Up to 20 millimetres of rain is forecast for Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The association's short-form semi-finals are scheduled for 11am and 2.15pm at Reid Oval with the grand final slated for 7.15pm.
Allansford-Panmure and West Warrnambool will meet in the earlier clash with Dennington to play North Warrnambool Eels in the second contest.
The two semi-final victors will also advance to the inter-association Sungold Cup quarter-finals on January 21 to be played at Davidson Oval and Dennington.
The semi-finals and grand final of that annual competition are on Australia Day at Allansford.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell said having its two representatives locked in "was the most pressing concern".
"The main thing is we need to get the semi-finals played, just to work out who qualifies for the Sungold competition," he told The Standard.
Ansell said the association would work with clubs if Sunday's WDCA matches were washed out.
"We used Thursday evenings for the pool games and we still have a little while until the Sungold quarter-finals," he said.
"We have a week up our sleeve really which is pretty handy given the forecast. We think potentially Thursday night (January 11) for the semi-finals and Sunday (January 14) for the final (if we need to reschedule).
"That is what we're looking at but there might be a bit of flexibility on that on when will suit clubs. If they wanted to play on Wednesday night opposed to Thursday I think the match committee would be happy to look at that."
Ansell said when the rain fell would play a part in how Sunday's matches were handled.
"I think a lot of rain is scheduled for night so we might get the semis in during the day and we might only need to reschedule the final or the rain might miss us altogether which sometimes happens," he said.
He said if matches were rescheduled the preference would be for them to be played on turf as "it's about putting on the best show and spectacle".
The association also hosts its annual under 17 country week starting Monday, January 8.
It hopes any forecast rain won't impact day one play but matches could be moved from turf to hard wickets if required to help junior cricketers get a game in.
