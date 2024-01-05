'I was born into this sport': Teen drivers lap up speedway's fast lane

Speedway is in the blood of teenagers Zoe Pearce and Kacy Black.
The two, who will line up against each other in the pro speedcar week series at Simpson and Allansford's Premier Speedway this weekend, are both racing in the tyre tracks of family members.
Melbourne-based Pearce is a third generation driver, who pilots the car her dad Andy used to race.
"I was born into this sport," Pearce, 17, said.
"Both my grandads raced and so did my dad, even my mum and my brother raced too, briefly.
"I love speedway so much and speedcars are my family's passion. It's all I've ever wanted to do."
Pearce has raced junior formula 500s and speedcars at Premier Speedway before and is keen to get more laps around the famous track. Helping her will be her parents and younger brother.
She said women were rare in speedcar ranks.
"Girls are becoming a real force in America in racing and I hope that people like Kacy and myself can continue that trend in Australia here too," Pearce said.
Black, from Queensland, is racing outside the Sunshine State for the first time. She uses her brother Max's racing as a yardstick and races under the guidance of her dad Matt.
The 18-year-old is named after Aussie Moto GP star Casey Stoner and USA sprintcar hero Kasey Kahne.
The pro speedcar week competition revs up at Simpson on Saturday January 6, 2024 and Premier Speedway on January 7.
