The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'I was born into this sport': Teen drivers lap up speedway's fast lane

Updated January 5 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Pearce, pictured with her family's speedcar, is excited to be back in Warrnambool. Picture by Wade Aunger
Zoe Pearce, pictured with her family's speedcar, is excited to be back in Warrnambool. Picture by Wade Aunger

Speedway is in the blood of teenagers Zoe Pearce and Kacy Black.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.