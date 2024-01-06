Council cash boost: Tourist stop for electric vehicle motorists pays off

Locating the city's newest electric vehicle charger at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum is paying off with motorists spending time at the tourist attraction while they wait.
The 50kW charger was installed in November with revenue raised going back into Warrnambool council coffers to cover maintenance costs.
Any leftover funds would be put towards other sustainability projects.
A council spokesman said the new charger had been well patronised since it was installed, and has been especially popular over the holiday period.
"In total, the charger has already helped to keep 2.2 tonnes of Co2 out of the atmosphere," the council spokesman said.
Its first month of operation in November, the total charging time was two days, 11 hours and 21 minutes which equates to 2.26MWh of electricity.
In December, that figure almost doubled with four days, 11 hours and 39 minutes of charging time delivering 4.15MWh of electricity.
In the first three days of January, 570.70kWh was used.
The council spokesman said staff at the Visitor Information Centre had seen a lot of vehicles with number plates from Victoria using the station but also some from interstate such as New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and even Western Australia.
"They have also seen people making use of the Visitor Information Centre services and visiting Flagstaff Hill while their vehicle is charging," the spokesman said.
The $130,000 charging station was installed using a $40,000 state government grant.
