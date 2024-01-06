Geothermal revamp?: Hundreds visit for free to help decide icon's fate

Almost 600 Warrnambool residents took advantage of the free entry to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum in the lead up to Christmas.
With the city council pondering the future of the facility and how to revamp the ageing tourist attraction and shipwreck museum, free entry was offered to residents in the municipality in December.
Many of the ideas in a report released by the council in November rely on major private investment to lift the profits at the facility back into the black.
Public feedback was sought on the ideas but a final decision on what direction the council will take is yet to be made.
The site has a heritage overlay to protect the lighthouse and garrison, and the museum is home to Australia's richest collection of shipwreck artefacts.
It has 8000 catalogued objects in its collection including the country's most valuable shipwreck artefact - the $4 million Loch Ard peacock.
The creation of Flagstaff Hill was a joint community and council project in the 1970s to preserve the city's links to its maritime heritage.
It includes the 1858 state heritage-listed Lady Bay Lighthouse complex including some of the world's rarest and most significant cannons.
Feedback from the 575 locals taking advantage of the free entry to the site before Christmas was positive with a council spokesman saying many indicated that they really enjoyed themselves and were happy to play the role of Flagstaff Hill ambassador to their visiting friends and relatives.
"We know that over 30 per cent of Warrnambool's visitation comes from visiting friends and relatives," the spokesman said.
"This cohort often relies heavily on the recommendations of the person they are visiting to help them decide what to see and do in Warrnambool.
"So this was a good opportunity to bring hundreds of locals into Flagstaff Hill, many of whom hadn't visited for some time."
