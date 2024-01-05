School's out, Surf T Surf's up for budding runners

A primary school which initiated weekend runs when COVID-19 pandemic rules permitted is now witnessing the fruits of that commitment more than four years on.
Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School will enter a team in the annual Surf T Surf on Sunday, January 7 with pupils, teachers and parents to tackle either the 10-kilometre run, 6km run, 6km walk or 3km lap of the lake.
It comes after the Warrnambool school won the primary challenge 12 months ago.
PE teacher Dean Kilpatrick, who expects upwards of 26 pupils to race in the 2024 edition, said it was pleasing to see young people take up the test.
"The kids love it," he said.
"Since COVID we've run a run on a Saturday morning, so we've done that for about three years now.
"We'd start here (at Lake Pertobe), usually two or three kilometres. At the start, we were in COVID times and there was a few more participants. It's a bit light on at the moment but everyone is back into being busy.
"But we still do it every now and again. The last two months I have been back every week. It makes me run as well."
Grade six teacher Sam Inverarity, who will contest the 10km run in preparation for the Port Fairy marathon on February 18, praised Kilpatrick for putting in the extra yards.
"You wouldn't find many teachers taking up their weekends to encourage and participant in extra curricular activities like that," he said.
Both teachers said adding running to a regular routine at a young age was beneficial long term.
"It is all about encouraging the pupils of the school to be active and improve their health and well-being," Inverarity said.
Kilpatrick, who will run the 6km, said the fun run was a great way to make running a social outlet.
"If they enjoy it when they're young, they get into more sport, (become) more active and more confident in themselves," he said.
The Surf T Surf starts and finishes at Lake Pertobe. The 10km runners will start at 8am.
