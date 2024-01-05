Generator on pallet stolen from Killarney paddock

A Honda generator on a pallet has been stolen from a paddock near the Killarney Caravan Park.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the man was working on a tractor in a paddock off Mahoneys Road.
He left a 4-5 horsepower generator on a pallet at 3pm on December 22, which was later stolen.
The Killarney Caravan Park is on Mahoneys Road.
The man returned and found the pallet and the generator had been removed.
"The generator is valued at $800. It's all a little bit odd," Sergeant Day said.
"We are requesting that anyone with information contact the Koroit police station on 55658202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
