Paddle out in Warrnambool to shine light on seismic testing across region

South-west residents have been urged to take part in a paddle out to protest against seismic blasting.
The Great Ocean Rescue Tour will include a paddle out at Warrnambool on January 21, 2024.
The Otway Coastal Environment Action Network (OCEAN) has launched the tour, which will include screenings of Southern Blast - which shines a light on the practice of seismic blasting - and a number of paddle outs.
The group is concerned about proposed seismic testing across 4000-square kilometres of south-west coastline.
"The seismic blasting will be conducted during the calving season of the southern right whale and is known to disrupt their behaviour and communications," a group spokeswoman said.
"We are only just seeing a recovery in these keystone species since their decimation at the hands of industrial whaling."
The spokeswoman said blasting would also impact the pygmy blue whale which feeds on krill powered by the Bonney Upwelling.
"Not only does seismic blasting affect whale behaviour and communication but it kills the krill and other zooplankton," she said.
"If we don't stop seismic testing, the next step is the broad scale industrialisation of our coastline by oil and gas."
Fight for the Bight Port Fairy spokesman Ben Druitt urged people to join the campaign.
"The huge response to the Fight For The Bight campaign in 2019 shows that our community cares about our whale nursery, our oceans and our environment more generally," Mr Druitt said.
"We are looking forward to another big turnout on Saturday, January 21.
"We think this will help send a loud and clear message to our leaders."
Hundreds of people joined a rally against seismic testing in Port Fairy in July 2023.
Moyne Shire councillors Karen Foster and Jordan Lockett attended.
"You are absolute legends and super stars (for attending)," Cr Lockett said at the time.
"We don't want this to happen on our shores and we will fight as much as we can to stop it."
Cr Lockett said he was disappointed the community was being forced to protect the precious coastline.
"We shouldn't have to do this," he said.
A protest rally in Warrnambool in October was also attended by hundreds of people.
The paddle out will begin at 2pm with people asked to to meet at the breakwater.
Screenings of the film will be held at Warrnambool's Mozart Hall on Saturday, January 21 at 7pm and Port Fairy's Reardon Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 7pm.
