Triple treat: Mates make the most of trip across the Bass Strait

THREE mates from Tasmania who grew up playing representative lawn bowls together will return home with a Victorian tournament win under their belts.
Jack Ellis, 26, Mitch Banks, 25, and Josh Walker-Davis, 22, collected a $7200 pay cheque after winning the two-day New Year's Eve triples at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Thursday, January 4.
Banks has represented Tasmania at national level while Ellis and Walker-Davis are vying to join him.
"We grew up playing juniors against each other so we've known each other for eight or 10 years," Ellis said.
"We decided we'd come over, have a crack and if we did no good, just come over for a bit of fun and enjoy each other's company and that's what we did and we've been lucky enough to come away with the win."
The trio was dominant across its eight matches, winning seven and drawing one, and were too strong for Wimmera-Mallee All-Stars and defending champions Scott Boschen, Michael Funcke and Warren Perris in the final 16-9.
Walker-Davis - one of the nation's best young bowlers - said it was an enjoyable competition.
"If you win a title, you have to come back and defend it," he said.
"I just love my bowls and asked these two boys to come along to Warrnambool for a trip away just after New Year's and managed to get the chocolates. I absolutely loved it and we'll be back here next year.
"We combined well. All of us chipped in when we had to and that's what you've got to do in a big tournament."
