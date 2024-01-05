Country cup double on astute horse trainer's agenda

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has a strong hand in the Port Fairy and Koroit cups.
Both $40,000 cups have attracted small fields due to the amount of racing over the busy holiday period but the astute mentor believes they will not be easy to win on Sunday, January 7.
Smith saddles up top-weight Bold Bourbon in the Koroit Cup (1700m) while Captain Britain and Moral Force are his Port Fairy Cup runners (1400m).
Smith, who has trained numerous local cup winners around the district including his star galloper Tuvalu to win the 2022 Port Fairy Cup, said it was always great to win the races.
"We've had a bit of luck in the local cups over the past few years," Smith said.
"They might not be big fields for the Koroit and Port Fairy cups on Sunday but believe me they'll be hard races to win.
"Bold Bourbon is having his second run back from a break in the Koroit Cup. I've got a healthy respect for Symon Wilde's Mister Me and Eishaa trained by Paul Preusker. They both appear to have strong form lines going into this race."
The astute trainer played down the hopes of Moral Force and Captain Britain in the Port Fairy Cup preferring to centre his thoughts on the top-weight Brung King.
"I think Brung King is the one to beat in the Port Fairy Cup," he said.
"Brung King's first-up victory at Ballarat was very good. He's got a strong form line winning four of his nine races. The move by trainer Henry Dwyer to put apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy on board is a clever one as her three-kilogram claim puts Brung King right in the race."
The Koroit Cup is at 4.25pm while the Port Fairy Cup is scheduled to start at 4.55pm.
