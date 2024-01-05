Gas smell prompts emergency service alert

Emergency services attended at a Port Fairy property on Friday morning, January 5, after the occupants of a home smelled gas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said the Port Fairy CFA unit attended a Campbell Street address soon after 10am on Friday.
"One CFA unit from Port Fairy attended a gas smell at a house on Campbell Street in Port Fairy at around 10.06am on January 5," they said.
"Ambulance Victoria were also called to the scene.
"The incident was deemed safe at 10.21am."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.