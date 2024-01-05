The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: AFL star reels in a 'surprise capture' in the south-west

By Corey McLaren
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Adelaide midfielder Zak Butters with his fish caught in south-west Victorian waters. Picture supplied
Port Adelaide midfielder Zak Butters with his fish caught in south-west Victorian waters. Picture supplied

The summer burst of tourists has embarked on our beautiful coastline and is taking advantage of some good fishing at present, both offshore and in the rivers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.