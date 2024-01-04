Prepared thieves break into foreshore business as beach crime spikes

Thieves used bolt cutters to gain entry to a business storage area and spray painted a CCTV camera in an effort to frustrate investigators.
A Warrnambool police crime investigation unit spokesman said a burglary was committed at Deep Blue Hotel and Hot Springs in the early hours of Thursday, January 4.
He said offenders went to the storage area where they used bolt cutters to gain entry and spray painted a security camera.
Police investigators are in the process of trying to obtain footage of the offenders before they spray painted the security camera.
The thieves stole a generator before being spooked by a night porter and fleeing from the area.
"There were two offenders and they went equipped to steal," the spokesman said.
"They cut a lock, spray painted the camera and were disturbed by a night porter at about 12.30am Thursday.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Warrnambool uniform police officers were also involved in trying to arrest two dirt bike riders who travelled along the beach promenade on Thursday evening.
A police spokesman said the motorbike riders put walkers and bike riders at risk, police were called and officers attempted to arrest the riders, but were not successful.
There have also been numerous theft offences reported from the foreshore caravan parks during the past couple of weeks.
The police spokesman requested holidaymakers secure their property and put valuables out of sight.
That comes after four break-ins at The Lawn Bar on the eastern side of the lawn tennis club which forced the facility to close over summer.
It's also been reported other public facilities along Pertobe Road have been the focus of thieves in recent weeks.
Anyone with information is requested to contact police.
