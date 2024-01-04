Crash sedan torched, police seek information

Police are seeking information from the public after a blue Hyundai sedan was torched on the side of the Princes Highway at Tyrendarra early Friday morning, January 5.
Portland police Sergeant Callum McKinnon said the 2005 blue Hyundai sedan was involved in a collision with a truck on December 18 and had been parked there since that incident.
Emergency services, including police and the Country Fire Authority, received a report from a passerby at 2.30am Friday that the car was fully engulfed in flames.
The CFA attended and mopped up.
Sergeant McKinnon said the cause of the fire was being treated as suspicious.
He requested anyone with information contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It's understood the vehicle has been deliberately damaged a number of times since the collision on December 18.
